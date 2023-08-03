Race Against Breast Cancer co-chair shares personal reason to encourage early detection

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The date is set for the annual Race Against Breast Cancer. The 5K event raises money to provide mammograms for women and men around Northeast Kansas.

This year’s honorary co-chairs know first-hand the importance of early detection. Michele Muset is undergoing breast cancer treatment and Heather Wheeler is a breast cancer survivor.

Michele joined RABC administrator Dawn Robertson on Eye on NE Kansas to share her story.

Michele was 38-years old when she felt a small lump in December 2022 during a self exam. Within two weeks, it grew significantly.

Michele said she has insurance, so she did not worry about going in for a mammogram. But she does not want cost to be an issue for anyone else, so she was happy to lend her voice to the RABC cause when the nurses at the University of Kansas Health System - St. Francis cancer center asked if she wanted to get involved.

The 32nd annual RABC 5K Fundraiser is October 7 at Reynolds Lodge - Lake Shawnee. To register, or learn more about RABC’s mammogram assistance programs, visit RABCTopeka.org.

