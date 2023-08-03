Police respond to possible incident in Topeka’s Oakland area

Police were holding the scene of a possible incident on Thursday in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were holding the scene of a possible incident on Thursday in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood.

Officers were called around 6 a.m. Thursday to the 1300 block of N.E. Michigan in connection with the possible incident.

Two units remained at the scene as of 11:48 a.m. Thursday.

Police officials said no serious injuries resulted from the incident, which remained under investigation.

Additional details weren’t immediately.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

