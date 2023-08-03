One arrested after domestic disturbance spurs high-speed chase

STRONG CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A domestic disturbance in Strong City led to one man’s arrest after he initiated a high-speed chase in an attempt to outrun law enforcement.

The Chase County Sheriff’s Office says that around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, deputies were called to Flint Hills One Stop at 500 E. 7th St., in Strong City, with reports of a domestic incident.

When first responders arrived, they said they talked to a victim and noticed the suspect leave in the victim’s vehicle. Deputies then attempted to stop the suspect, however, he attempted to speed off.

The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office was called to help as the suspect vehicle continued to speed east on Highway 50. The driver, later identified as Jeremiah Terry, 42, of Strong City, finally stopped the vehicle in Lyon Co. where he was taken into custody.

Terry was arrested and booked into the Chase Co. Jail on:

Felony flee and elude

Driving while license suspended

Aggravated assault

Domestic battery

Criminal restraint

Criminal deprivation of property

Multiple traffic violations.

As of Thursday, formal charges remain pending through the Chase Co. Attorney’s Office.

