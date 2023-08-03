NOTO supporters share story behind Serenity sculpture

"Serenity" is a kinetic artwork now installed at Redbud Park.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new sculpture is gracing the landscape in the North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District.

“Serenity” was installed last week and dedicated Wednesday at Redbud Park. Barbara Waterman-Peters and John Hunter visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the story behind it.

Hunter said he and his wife were on a trip and saw a sculpture that incorporated light and movement into a static display. He wrote up a plan and presented it to Waterman-Peters, a well-known artist who operates Studio 831 in NOTO.

Waterman-Peters joked that Hunter had written her name into his proposal, so she couldn’t say no! Hunter’s concept utilized a metal framework with panels in varying colors. Within the panels is a design of an iris that Waterman-Peters created to honor Hunter’s wife.

The result, Hunter says, is a kinetic display, with the sunlight shining through the panels to create a kaleidoscope effect across Redbed Park and North Kansas Ave.

