NOTO fixture ‘Serenity’ dedicated Wednesday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NOTO’s newest artistic addition was dedicated Wednesday night.

NOTO founding co-chair John Hunter says ‘Serenity’ is dedicated to the people that have helped transform the NOTO district.

The fixture is located in Redbud Park, and uses colored lenses to create a visual experience that changes with the sun. Hunter says it’s just what the world needs.

“It is called Serenity,” Hunter said. “Look at it, relax, find peace and calm in this crazy, chaotic world that we live in.”

Work on Serenity took about six months. Installation began last week. Hunter says the fixture is part of a larger project in the works by Stormont Vail Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.