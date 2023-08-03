Neighbors, Culpepper reflect on season, Team USA

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Suiting up as teammates at Kansas State and competing on one of the biggest stages, Tyson Neighbors and Kaelen Culpepper made the most of it.

“This was the first year that I really felt like we were a tight knit group and truly cared for everyone and there were no clicks and moving as one unit and pulling the same rope,” Neighbors said.

“Everybody got along pretty well, the locker room chemistry was at its peak,” Culpepper said.

A 35-24 record for the bat ‘Cats this year. They did miss out on a regional and that’s adding fuel for this season, especially with a leader like head coach Pete Hughes,who the players love.

“Like we say and he says, the expectation is greatness and Omaha so Coach Hughes is awesome and the whole staff, they’re very personable and create relationships with you on and off the field,” Neighbors said.

“On the field he has your back, off the field he has your back, he’s going to help you anyway possible. He’s all about family, and about culture,” Culpepper said.

One shining moment for both of these guys is being invited to the collegiate national team this summer which they say was something special.

Neighbors told 13 Sports he got a text at 9:08 a.m. to have a meeting and the coaching staff accepted him on the roster. As for Culpepper, he got a text at 2:03 a.m. that he would have a meeting at seven a.m. and he too made the roster which was a sigh of relief for both of them.

“It’s always an honor and pleasure to play with the stars and stripes and the USA across your chest. It’s always awesome to represent your country and to have a college teammate on your side is incredible,” Neighbors said.

“That was a surreal moment right there. I knew my hard work paid off and I knew I was going to be playing some great baseball. It was a breathtaking experience,” Culpepper said.

With the success these players had as sophomore’s they preached that players don’t have to be upper classmen to make an impact, it can start right away. That explains some of the stats Neighbors and Culpepper put up.

Neighbors had a 1.85 ERA, 5-1 record, 86 strikeouts, 11 saves and was a seven time All-American this season. Those 11 saves lead the Big 12 and third most in Wildcat single season history.

Despite Culpepper breaking his hand early in the season, he still managed to hit .325 with 10 homeruns, 41 RBI, nine stolen bases and become an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

Even though Culpepper didn’t crack the lineup game one for Team USA, game two he made the lineup and made the most of it.

“I was just having fun out there, especially with the guys that were on the team and then Tyson, we were all best buddies and having a blast out there,” Culpepper said.

Whether it was K-State or Team USA, Neighbors wanted to dominate.

“I got to go in there with swag and confidence and I want the other team to think they don’t have a shot,” Neighbors said.

Culpepper said after his injury, he was slow to start but he believed in his abilities and the coaching staff let him be himself and the results came with that confidence.

They both told 13 Sports seeing former teammates and past players get drafted and now this experience, it will only help the program get back on the map and strive for greatness.

This is a moment both of these Wildcats will never forget.

