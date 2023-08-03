Mijo’s Coffee & Eatery cuts ribbon, promising coffee and ‘Mexican family cuisine’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recently opened Topeka restaurant brings quite the selection to the table.

Mijo’s Coffee & Eatery held a ribbon cutting Thursday. They actually intended to cut the ribbon a few weeks ago, but were delayed by the large storm that swept through town.

Owner Abraham Brown says customers can expect Mexican family cuisine, coffee, and refreshing beverages. Brown invites everyone to Mijo’s at 610 SW Wayne St. The restaurant is open Tues-Sat 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.