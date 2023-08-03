Man accused of possessing media of minors arrested after found in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A child sex crimes suspect was arrested after it was found he allegedly possessed media of minors and was living in Manhattan.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, law enforcement officials were called to the 400 block of Fremont St. after a child sex crimes suspect was found to be living in the area.

On April 27, RCPD said it received reports of multiple child sex crimes that involved media of minors. Through the resulting investigation, the suspect was identified as Corneal Johnson, 34, of Manhattan.

RCPD noted that Johnson was arrested at his home without incident and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on his warrant for four counts of sexual exploitation of a child - possession of media of a child under the age of 18.

As of Thursday, Johnson remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond. A court appearance has not yet been set.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.