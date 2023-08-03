Magic set to burst through Great Overland Station as Station 9 3/4 returns

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A weekend of fantasy, wizards and magic is set to burst through Great Overland Station as Station 9 3/4 returns to the Capital City.

On Thursday, Aug. 3, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation announced that Station 9 3/4 will return to the Great Overland Station on Aug. 5 and 6. A weekend of fun, fairies and fantasy will begin with a Wizard Run 5K at 7:30 a.m. while doors to the event will open at 10 a.m.

The event is set to include a Fairy Tea Party, a Fairy Academy, a Socrer Speakeasy featuring Butterbeer floats or butterfly flower tea, splendid teapot racers, performances by Willy the Wizard, a dragon egg hunt, Rockum Sockum monsters and a chance to pick the nose of a troll for a prize.

Officials noted that space is limited for the Fairy Academy which will teach participants how to make their own flower petal pixie dust. Seating for the Fairy Tea Party is also limited. Registration for both of these events is required.

Costumed characters will be able to be found throughout Great Overland Station throughout the weekend so guests are also encouraged to dress up.

SCP+R indicated that more than 30 vendors are set to display their wares in 2023. Goers can learn about spiders or lizard pets from Atlas Education while Hooked by A. Storey will offer knitted fantasy creatures. Wizard’s Ware Wands will help guests find their perfect wand while graphic artists and authors will share their stories and images. Handmade crafts, toys, games and snacks will also be available.

On Sunday, officials said Helping Hands Humane Society will also be on-site hoping to adopt out a “Wizard’s Familiar” with a pet adoption event. Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library will also offer handmade wizard-themed crafts while guests grab a cherry limeade from Pop and Squeeze or an icy treat from Manilla Snow Cones.

Food trucks will also line the parking lot with several NOTO businesses set to offer specials.

Tickets to Station 9 3/4 are available HERE.

