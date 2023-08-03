Law enforcement presence at Travelers Inn related to Lodging division visit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A law enforcement presence at Travelers Inn is related to a visit by the Dept. of Agriculture’s Lodging Division.

The Topeka Police Department has confirmed to 13 NEWS that law enforcement officials did assist the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Food & Safety Lodging division on Thursday morning, Aug. 3.

Law enforcement could be seen going into Travelers Inn at 3846 SW Topeka Blvd.

13 NEWS has reached out to the Kansas Department of Agriculture, however, officials have not yet released details about the incident.

