E. Topeka investigation leads to standoff as suspect believed to be in attic

Officials remain at the scene of an ongoing investigation in E. Topeka on Aug. 3, 2023.
Officials remain at the scene of an ongoing investigation in E. Topeka on Aug. 3, 2023.(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials remain at the scene of a standoff in East Topeka as they believe a suspect to be in the attic of a nearby home.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that law enforcement officials remain at the scene of an ongoing investigation near SE 11th and SE Golden Ave. on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 3.

13 NEWS crews at the scene observed crews with the Topeka Fire Department interact with one individual. The area has been blocked off by officials.

Officials told 13 NEWS they believe a person of interest in the investigation is in the attic of a home in the area with a firearm.

Law enforcement officials could be heard calling for the suspect to exit the home over a loudspeaker.

The incident began around noon.

TPD said that additional information will be made available after the investigation is concluded.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Benitez
Alleged rape of minor leads to Topeka 19-year-old’s arrest
Officials search for two stolen trailers from White City on Aug. 2, 2023.
Kansans urged to keep an eye out for two stolen trailers
Alvin Babcock
Preliminary hearing set for Junction City Police detective
FILE
Driver hospitalized, dog possibly missing following early-morning crash
FILE
Back to School 2023

Latest News

FILE - Station 9 3/4 is held at Great Overland Station in 2022.
Magic set to burst through Great Overland Station as Station 9 3/4 returns
U.S. Soy will bring the Kansas City Barbeque Society Invitational to Mayetta, Kan.
U.S. Soy to bring Kansas City BBQ Society Invitational to Mayetta
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs as he throws as touchdown pass to wide...
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes tops merchandise sales list
A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper has been credited for rescuing a husky after it was found on...
Trooper aids in rescue of dog hit by car on busy Manhattan road