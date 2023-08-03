E. Topeka investigation leads to standoff as suspect believed to be in attic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials remain at the scene of a standoff in East Topeka as they believe a suspect to be in the attic of a nearby home.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that law enforcement officials remain at the scene of an ongoing investigation near SE 11th and SE Golden Ave. on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 3.

13 NEWS crews at the scene observed crews with the Topeka Fire Department interact with one individual. The area has been blocked off by officials.

Officials told 13 NEWS they believe a person of interest in the investigation is in the attic of a home in the area with a firearm.

Law enforcement officials could be heard calling for the suspect to exit the home over a loudspeaker.

The incident began around noon.

TPD said that additional information will be made available after the investigation is concluded.

