KU men's basketball games in Puerto Rico to be streamed

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 2, 2023
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico. (WIBW) - For fans who want to get a glimpse of the new 2023-2024 squad, that is now an option.

The Jayhawks three three exhibition games in Puerto Rico, August 3, 5 and 7, will be streamed at KUAthletics.com and can also be seen on the KU Athletics Facebook page. The stream will be linked with the Jayhawk Radio Network broadcast with Brian Hanni and Greg Gurley calling the action.  

The games will be played at the Ruben Rodriguez Coliseum located in Bayamón, Puerto Rico. The August 3 contest will be against a Puerto Rico Select Team at 11 a.m. (Central), while the final two games will be against the Bahamian National Team. The Aug. 5 game will tip at 4 p.m. (Central) and the Aug. 7 contest at 11 a.m. (Central). There will be a 30-minute pregame and 30-minute postgame show on the radio broadcast.

