Kids, pets focus of this month’s Manhattan City Lifestyle Magazine

Tyler Jackson gives a preview of what he's highlighting around MHK
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highlighting all things Little Apple is the goal of Manhattan City Lifestyle Magazine.

Their August issue is out. Tyler Jackson visited Eye on NE Kansas with a first look.

Tyler said highlights from August include a look at Manhattan’s bark parks; featuring some of the city’s best summer dessert spots; how you can make a quick weekend getaway to Alma; and you meet a sweet 12-year-old entrepreneur named Kylee.

Find the issue at this link.

As school returns, Topeka Police asks to abide by school bus, school zone rules
As school returns, Topeka Police asks to abide by school bus, school zone rules
As school returns, Topeka Police asks to abide by school bus, school zone rules
As school returns, Topeka Police asks to abide by school bus, school zone rules
