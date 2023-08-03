Kids, pets focus of this month’s Manhattan City Lifestyle Magazine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highlighting all things Little Apple is the goal of Manhattan City Lifestyle Magazine.

Their August issue is out. Tyler Jackson visited Eye on NE Kansas with a first look.

Tyler said highlights from August include a look at Manhattan’s bark parks; featuring some of the city’s best summer dessert spots; how you can make a quick weekend getaway to Alma; and you meet a sweet 12-year-old entrepreneur named Kylee.

Find the issue at this link.

