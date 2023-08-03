K-State men’s basketball set to travel to Israel, Abu Dhabi

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats are headed overseas for a big 10-day trip.

They will hit several different locations including, Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, Israel and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates [UAE] from August 9-20. They will spend 3 nights each in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and 4 nights in Abu Dhabi, departing the U.S., on Wednesday, August 9 and returning Sunday, August 20.

According to K-State athletics, during the Israeli portion of the trip, the team will enjoy walking tours of the Old City Jerusalem, the City of David, Bethlehem and Old City Jaffa, visits to the Yad Vashem – the World Holocaust Remembrance Center – as well as the Western Wall and the Dead Sea. While in Abu Dhabi, they will visit the Abraham Peace Accords House and the Grand Mosque among other cultural experiences.

“It’s amazing where the game of basketball can take us,” said head coach Jerome Tang per a release. “We are thankful to be blessed with this opportunity to experience Israel and Abu Dhabi. I have done many of these trips, but this will be the first time to this sacred area of the world, and I can’t wait for players and staff to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime experience. We are going to not only continue to grow and learn in basketball, but also to expand our minds and bodies in a culturally rich environment. This will be a trip we will remember for a lifetime.”

Overall, this will be the program’s sixth trip outside the country for a summer exhibition tour, which includes excursions to Japan in 1981, Finland, the Netherlands and Sweden in 1993, Vancouver, British Columbia in 2004, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2012 as well as Italy and Switzerland in 2016.

K-State is expected to play up to 3 games while abroad with further information to follow.

