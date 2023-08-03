K-State men’s basketball set to travel to Israel, Abu Dhabi

Kansas State University’s Head Coach Jerome Tang is a finalist for the 2023 Werner Ladder...
Kansas State University’s Head Coach Jerome Tang is a finalist for the 2023 Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year following K-State’s NCAA win against Kentucky on Saturday, March 18.(Kansas State University)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats are headed overseas for a big 10-day trip.

They will hit several different locations including, Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, Israel and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates [UAE] from August 9-20. They will spend 3 nights each in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and 4 nights in Abu Dhabi, departing the U.S., on Wednesday, August 9 and returning Sunday, August 20.

According to K-State athletics, during the Israeli portion of the trip, the team will enjoy walking tours of the Old City Jerusalem, the City of David, Bethlehem and Old City Jaffa, visits to the Yad Vashem – the World Holocaust Remembrance Center – as well as the Western Wall and the Dead Sea. While in Abu Dhabi, they will visit the Abraham Peace Accords House and the Grand Mosque among other cultural experiences.

“It’s amazing where the game of basketball can take us,” said head coach Jerome Tang per a release. “We are thankful to be blessed with this opportunity to experience Israel and Abu Dhabi. I have done many of these trips, but this will be the first time to this sacred area of the world, and I can’t wait for players and staff to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime experience. We are going to not only continue to grow and learn in basketball, but also to expand our minds and bodies in a culturally rich environment. This will be a trip we will remember for a lifetime.”

Overall, this will be the program’s sixth trip outside the country for a summer exhibition tour, which includes excursions to Japan in 1981, Finland, the Netherlands and Sweden in 1993, Vancouver, British Columbia in 2004, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2012 as well as Italy and Switzerland in 2016.

K-State is expected to play up to 3 games while abroad with further information to follow.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 10 a.m., TPD said Donald A. Henderson III, 26, of Topeka, has been arrested and booked...
One arrested after late-night robbery leads to early-morning standoff
Joseph Krause
Jayhawk lineman suspended following threats made at Anderson complex
FILE
Back to School 2023
Caleb Morgan
Wanted man arrested after mid-morning disturbance in North Topeka called in
Officials search for two stolen trailers from White City on Aug. 2, 2023.
Kansans urged to keep an eye out for two stolen trailers

Latest News

FILE - San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte' Graham runs with the ball during the second half of an...
Former Jayhawk Devonte’ Graham suspended
Lifelong Chiefs fan, Jessica Tangen (far left in the gray top), Riverside Missouri, passed away...
Chiefs’ Andy Reid offers condolences to family of fan who died at training camp
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) passes against West Virginia during the first half of...
K-State quarterback Will Howard raising money for mom battling cancer
KU baseball hosts Air Force, winning 12-2.
KU Baseball has some games on 2024 calendar scheduled