K-State business student awarded Best Team in international competition

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas State University student was part of a group who received a Best Team award for an international competition.

K-State officials said Tia Cole, a K-State senior studying organizational management with minors in leadership and entrepreneurship, from Inman, was part of a team that received a Best Team Award in the recent X-Culture Case Competition.

K-State officials indicated students work in international virtual teams for the competition, solving real-life problems presented by companies. After passing a readiness test, students are assigned to a team of five to seven students from a minimum of three different countries, with some teams having representation from five or more countries. Cole’s team members were from Italy, Switzerland, India and Ghana.

According to K-State officials, for the competition, more than 5,000 students worked on 1,289 virtual teams. Only 12 receive a Best Team Award designation. As a participant on one of the best teams, Cole is invited to the 2024 X-Culture Global Business Week. The venue hasn’t been announced but previous locations for the global business week include Poland, Italy, Canada and Singapore.

K-State officials said Cole participated in the competition as part of the International Management class taught by Marne Arthaud-Day, associate professor of management.

“X-Culture is a chance for students to improve their cultural intelligence by meeting and working with peers from other countries,” said Arthaud-Day. “Students learn to navigate time zones, language differences and technology platforms. Even if they don’t have plans to live or work abroad, X-Culture provides them with an opportunity to develop the skills needed to work successfully on global virtual teams, an increasingly common feature of the business environment.”

The X-Culture project started in 2010. Since that time, nearly 90,000 students from 115 and 701 universities have participated, and 16,846 international teams have been formed. Notable corporate partners include Mercedes Benz, Louis Vuitton and Home Depot.

K-State first participated in X-Culture in 2014 and has participated each year since 2016. K-State students who have placed are:

2015: Allison Tanner

2017: Ewerton Garcia Ferraz

2017: Chris Nettey

2019: Grace Truelove

2021: Janie Failor

2021: Kole McCorkendale

2022: Kendall Rau

Learn more about the College of Business Administration’s management program.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.