Jayhawks get new commit for 2023 season

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Australian standout Johnny Furphy will join KU here in the near future.

Furphy is reclassifying and enroll for the 2023-2024 season. The 6′7 180 pound forward is out of Canberra Centre of Excellence.

BREAKING: Johnny Furphy has committed to Kansas and is reclassifying to 2023. #KUbball



More: https://t.co/llsrQv6L5k pic.twitter.com/jOJFLFMRKH — Michael Swain (@MSwain247) August 3, 2023

He averaged 14.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 steals. He had several offers from some of the premier programs in the country like Gonzaga, North Carolina and others after gaining attention at the NBA Academy Games in Atlanta and the Sportradar Showdown in Las Vegas.

2024 forward Johnny Furphy has been the breakout player of the NBA Academy Games and here’s a short example as to why.



Versatile, skilled, athletic and had some fearless moments attacking the rim. pic.twitter.com/TY0NtVKRDs — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) July 7, 2023

