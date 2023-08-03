Jayhawks get new commit for 2023 season

Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college...
Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stony Brook, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Australian standout Johnny Furphy will join KU here in the near future.

Furphy is reclassifying and enroll for the 2023-2024 season. The 6′7 180 pound forward is out of Canberra Centre of Excellence.

He averaged 14.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 steals. He had several offers from some of the premier programs in the country like Gonzaga, North Carolina and others after gaining attention at the NBA Academy Games in Atlanta and the Sportradar Showdown in Las Vegas.

