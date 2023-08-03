Iowa Tribe of Kansas, Nebraska receives $498K to boost internet connectivity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska received $498,000 to boost internet connectivity.

Officials with the Office of the Governor said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that a $498,000 broadband grant has been awarded to the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska to enhance public Wi-Fi services at community hubs and replace outdated equipment. It will also establish a technology learning center for staff and Tribal members, promoting digital inclusion through educational and workforce opportunities, public health and economic development.

“This grant represents a significant step forward in our efforts to provide communities with the modern digital tools they need to thrive,” Governor Kelly said. “This funding will continue to propel the state and the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska forward, ensuring that all Kansans can fully participate in the global economy.”

Officials with the Office of the Governor indicated funds from the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program (TBCP) and made available through the federal Internet for All initiative and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska is one of eight tribes to receive funding from the available $3.9 million. TBCP strives to connect underserved Tribal communities with affordable, high-speed internet service, empowering them to work, learn and access critical services.

“While the internet is used to access crucial resources such as educational and workforce opportunities, business software, virtual learning, and health care, access to broadband has historically been a struggle on Tribal lands,” said U.S. Representative Sharice Davids, District 3 of Kansas. “This new federal investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help close the digital divide for Tribal communities, helping to ensure folks who live on the reservation have just as much access to high-speed internet as other Americans.”

Officials with the Office of the Governor noted that since its beginning, the TBCP has awarded more than $1.78 billion to 191 Tribal entities across the country, marking record investments in high-speed internet deployment. It ensures equitable distribution of grant dollars in recognition of the federal Indian trust responsibility and fiduciary obligation to Tribal governments.

“From updated equipment and enhanced broadband infrastructure to the technology learning center for Tribal members and staff, this grant will enhance broadband access for the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Through partnering with providers and leveraging federal funds, we will continue our work to get more Kansas communities connected to the economy of the future.”

Jancita Warrington, Executive Director of the Kansas Native American Affairs Commission, said the grant will greatly assist Chairman Rhodd in beginning to address the unique challenges he has in serving his community.

“I appreciate the dedication and commitment Director Piros de Carvalho and the Kansas Office of Broadband Development have made in traveling throughout the state of Kansas to meet with leaders to better understand the challenges of all communities,” said Warrington.

