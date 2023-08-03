Governor Kelly, KDWP celebrate National Shooting Sports Month in August

SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is celebrating National Shooting Sports Month in August.

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) officials said the National Shooting Sports Foundation has announced that August is National Shooting Sports Month, and celebrating the passion millions of Americans have for target shooting is Governor Kelly and the KDWP.

KDWP officials said on July 28, Governor Kelly signed a proclamation in observance of the special month, highlighting the following:

KDWP is not only responsible for the sound management and conservation of wildlife but also for the teaching of principles of ethical hunting, firearms safety, and responsible firearm use. This is largely accomplished through the Department’s nationally known Hunter Education curriculum;

The firearm and ammunition industry contributed more than $503 million to the Kansas economy in 2022 and supported 2,039 jobs; and

Those who engaged in shooting sports and hunting contributed more than $3.3 million in funding for Kansas wildlife and conservation efforts through the Pittman-Robertson excise tax.

KDWP officials indicated Governor Kelly’s proclamation signing follows a ribbon-cutting ceremony she attended last month for the grand re-opening of Fancy Creek Shooting Range at Tuttle Creek State Parks.

“I’m proud that this shooting range is now open to the public and will continue to promote gun safety and responsibility on the grounds of one of our 29 incredible Kansas state parks,” Governor Kelly said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the re-opening of the Fancy Creek Shooting Range at Tuttle Creek State Parks.

KDWP officials said the recreational shooting is a safe and fun activity enjoyed by people of all ages, whether in competitive venues or target plinking for fun. Target shooting is also great preparation for the coming hunting seasons. To locate a shooting range nearest you, including those housed in a Kansas State Park, click HERE.

KDWP officials noted recreational shooting is an activity that supports state wildlife agencies, which receive funding derived from excise taxes on firearms and ammunition through the Wildlife and Sports Fish Restoration (WSFR) program. WSFR provides match funds to state wildlife agencies to be used for fish and wildlife programs, as well as public shooting range development. Learn more HERE.

