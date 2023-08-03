Gas main relocation set to impact some Topeka drivers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A gas main relocation project is set to impact westbound drivers on a Topeka street near I-70.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Monday, Aug. 7, crews will close the right lane of SW 1st St. west of Topeka Blvd. for a gas main relocation project.

Crews noted that a single lane on SW 1st St. will remain open to those headed west. No other impacts are expected.

Officials indicated work should take about two weeks to complete, weather allowing.

