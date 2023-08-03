Gas main relocation set to impact some Topeka drivers

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A gas main relocation project is set to impact westbound drivers on a Topeka street near I-70.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Monday, Aug. 7, crews will close the right lane of SW 1st St. west of Topeka Blvd. for a gas main relocation project.

Crews noted that a single lane on SW 1st St. will remain open to those headed west. No other impacts are expected.

Officials indicated work should take about two weeks to complete, weather allowing.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Benitez
Alleged rape of minor leads to Topeka 19-year-old’s arrest
Officials search for two stolen trailers from White City on Aug. 2, 2023.
Kansans urged to keep an eye out for two stolen trailers
Alvin Babcock
Preliminary hearing set for Junction City Police detective
FILE
Driver hospitalized, dog possibly missing following early-morning crash
FILE
Back to School 2023

Latest News

Customers who bank with Capitol Federal and Kansas Medicare beneficiaries recently received...
Kansas Medicare beneficiaries, Capitol Federal customers warned of hack
Police were holding the scene of a possible incident on Thursday in Topeka’s Oakland...
Police respond to possible incident in Topeka’s Oakland area
The Topeka Police Department confirms it assisted the Kansas Department of Agriculture at...
Law enforcement presence at Travelers Inn related to Lodging division visit
A law enforcement presence at Travelers Inn is related to a visit by the Dept. of Agriculture’s...
Law enforcement presence at Travelers Inn related to Lodging division visit