Capitol Federal customers warned to keep an eye on accounts following hack

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Customers who bank with Capitol Federal recently received letters urging them to keep an eye on their bank accounts following a May data breach.

Capitol Federal First Vice President and Chief Technology Officer David Oliver tells 13 NEWS that in May 2023, it was globally reported that the file transfer service MOVEit was breached, affecting millions.

Oliver said a hacker was able to breach one of its vendor’s - Fidelity National Information Systems - systems through its use of MOVEit. The hacker was able to gain access to the personal information of Capitol Federal customers.

Bank officials noted that the hacker was able to exploit the system as FIS had used the MOVEit service before a security patch was applied which fixed the vulnerability.

The bank confirmed with FIS that the vulnerability has since been fixed and no further information has been compromised. Oliver said all impacted customers have since been notified via mail. Additionally, extra security measures with the internal fraud department have also been taken to quickly aid those who spot unusual activity.

Bank officials also indicated that general cybersecurity tips are provided on its website HERE and social media channels. The information provided in the customer letters also includes extra steps customers can choose to take.

Customers of Capitol Federal receive a letter notifying their account may be in peril on July 31, 2023. (13 NEWS Viewer)

Oliver said that as of Aug. 1, the incident had been considered closed and the vulnerability has been patched.

According to 13 NEWS viewers who have received such letters, they were not made aware of the incident until July 31, nearly two months after the breach was reported. The letter is undated, however, the envelope bares a July 28 postmark.

A letter notifying Capitol Federal customers of a May data breach is postmarked July 28, 2023. (13 NEWS Viewer)

13 NEWS has reached out to Capitol Federal regarding an exact count of customers who may have been affected in the area, however, that question remains unanswered.

