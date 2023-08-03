$92K raised for SENT Topeka during July Envista Cares Challenge

Envista Credit Union presented checks for nearly $92,000 to SENT Topeka, raised after a month...
Envista Credit Union presented checks for nearly $92,000 to SENT Topeka, raised after a month of promotion, fundraising, and the $2,500 match provided by Envista.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Envista Credit Union wrapped up its latest Cares Challenge.

They presented checks for nearly $92,000 to SENT Topeka, raised after a month of promotion, fundraising, and the $2,500 match provided by Envista.

SENT Topeka is a non-profit based out of Topeka’s Hi-Crest neighborhood that focuses on organizing community improvement efforts.

“We plan to use it in our continuing programming,” SENT Board Chair Johnathan Sublet said. “One, we have our mental health services. This will help people get access to mental health services, and help our case management and addiction services, and with SENT prep and housing services. We’re going to take these funds and apply them to different places that really help families take their next step.”

You can learn more about SENT at senttopeka.com.

