You can enter the national parks for free on Friday

The National Park Service is waiving all entrance fees to the national parks on Friday.
The National Park Service is waiving all entrance fees to the national parks on Friday.(Sergei Mutovkin / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – On Friday, the National Park Service is waiving entrance fees at all of its sites in celebration of the third anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act.

In a news release, the park service said the act is making a big difference in the protection and enjoyment of national parks and other public lands.

The fee waiver on Friday only applies to the cost of entry. It doesn’t apply to fees for camping.

Visitors who plan to be in the park after Friday must pay the regular entrance fee for the remainder of their stay.

The park service is also offering fee-free days this year on Sept. 23 for National Public Lands Day and Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 10 a.m., TPD said Donald A. Henderson III, 26, of Topeka, has been arrested and booked...
One arrested after late-night robbery leads to early-morning standoff
Joseph Krause
Jayhawk lineman suspended following threats made at Anderson complex
FILE
Back to School 2023
Caleb Morgan
Wanted man arrested after mid-morning disturbance in North Topeka called in
Craig Chenoweth
SUV with stolen plates leads to man’s drug arrest in North Topeka

Latest News

FILE - A worker inspects the scene of an Amtrak train that derailed after striking a dump...
Poorly designed crossing contributed to fatal 2022 Missouri Amtrak derailment, officials say
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is inviting the public to comment on the high-speed internet plan.
Governor Kelly invites public to comment on high-speed internet plan
Nicholas Rossi from the U.S. waves as he leaves the Edinburgh Sheriff and Justice of the Peace...
American fugitive who faked death can be extradited to Utah to face rape charge, UK judge says
FILE
BBB gives parents tips about how to keep children safe online this school year
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Senate office buildings locked down as Capitol Police respond to ‘concerning 911 call’