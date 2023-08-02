Year-long bridge replacement project set to impact Marshall Co. drivers

The Fawn Creek Bridge replacement project is set to begin on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
The Fawn Creek Bridge replacement project is set to begin on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.(KDOT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A bridge replacement project is set to impact drivers in Marshall Co. for at least a year.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says that on Monday, Aug. 7, crews will begin a bridge replacement project along U.S. 77 in Marshall Co., weather allowing. The work will take place on the Fawn Creek Bridge - about two miles west of Blue Rapids.

Crews noted that temporary traffic signals will direct traffic while the bridge is replaced a single half at a time. The work zone will include a reduced speed limit of 40 mph and a 14-foot width restriction. Drivers should plan for delays of up to 15 minutes.

Officials indicated that work is set to happen during the daylight hours Monday through Friday. Traffic signals will be in place for the entirety of the project, which is slated to be completed in September 2024.

KDOT said Reece Construction Co. out of Salina has been named as the prime contractor on the $4.4 million project.

