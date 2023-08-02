Wednesday forecast: Hot with a low storm chance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Get ready for another hot day but it will be relatively cooler than Tuesday due to the fact there will be more clouds and a low chance for showers/storms that could exist anywhere at anytime. Most spots will remain dry for the majority of the day but have an extra awareness of the chance.

Taking Action:

Stay weather aware with the storm chance today but also stay safe from the heat. Remember if you hear thunder or see lightning even if it’s not raining at your location, seek shelter.

You still may need the sunglasses today despite clouds hanging around more so than yesterday but there will be some sun at times.

Keep checking the forecast daily due to an isolated storm chance every night through the weekend that could have an impact on storms during the morning hours or possible storms that develop late in the afternoon.



The tricky weather pattern continues with at least a low chance for storms every night through Saturday night when a cold front finally pushes through leading to cooler and lower humidity values Sunday into much of next week. While widespread rain or severe weather isn’t expected at anytime the way it looks now, that is subject to change so keep checking back for updates.

Normal High: 91/Normal Low: 69 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated showers/storms. Highs ranging from around 90° near the Nebraska border to around 100° near I-35. Winds S/SW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Chance for showers/storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Can’t rule out a few lingering showers/storms in the morning, likely dry by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Another round of storms are expected late Thursday night into Friday morning with highs similar on Friday to what we’ll have Thursday and once again a similar set up for Friday night into Saturday as well.

By Saturday night the cold front pushes through leading to another chance for storms that could linger into early Sunday morning but by Sunday highs for most if not all of northeast KS should end up in the 80s. These cooler temperatures continue into next week as well as the low chance for hit and miss showers/storms as well again mainly at night.

Hail/wind risk with any storms today or tonight (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk with storms Thursday into Thursday night (SPC/WIBW)

