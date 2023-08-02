Two hospitalized following collision between semis on Brown Co. highway

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FAIRVIEW, Kan. (WIBW) - Two drivers were sent to a Sabetha hospital following a collision between two semi-trucks along Highway 36 in Brown Co.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 36 and Highway 75 with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2007 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Matthew D. Cairns, 47, of Batesville, Ind., had been legally parked on the shoulder of the highway. Cairns had been outside the vehicle.

Officials noted that a 2020 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Tanner J. Shobney, 30, of St. Marys, had crossed the centerline and collided with Cairns’ semi.

KHP said Shobney and Cairns were both taken to Sabetha Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Shobney was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

