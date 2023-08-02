Two arrested for drug possession following a K-9 traffic stop

Osage County Sheriff's Office
Osage County Sheriff's Office(Osage County Sheriff's Office)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 1 hour ago
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Melvern man and woman are in custody following a traffic stop where drugs were found.

An Osage County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop Tuesday at East 341st Street and South K-31 Highway, near Melvern, for a traffic violation. The deputy deployed a K-9 during the traffic stop and discovered illegal narcotics.

The driver , Gregory A. Wendt, 60, and a passenger , Holly D. McGinnis, 52, both of Melvern, were taken into custody and taken to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of the following:

Gregory A. Wendt

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Holly D. McGinnis

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Traffic in contraband in a correctional facility

