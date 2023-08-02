Two arrested for drug possession following a K-9 traffic stop
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Melvern man and woman are in custody following a traffic stop where drugs were found.
An Osage County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop Tuesday at East 341st Street and South K-31 Highway, near Melvern, for a traffic violation. The deputy deployed a K-9 during the traffic stop and discovered illegal narcotics.
The driver , Gregory A. Wendt, 60, and a passenger , Holly D. McGinnis, 52, both of Melvern, were taken into custody and taken to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of the following:
Gregory A. Wendt
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Holly D. McGinnis
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Traffic in contraband in a correctional facility
