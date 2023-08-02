Topeka Public Schools staff welcome new school year with annual convocation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff with Topeka Public Schools (TPS) gathered at Lee Arena Wednesday, August 2 for their annual convocation to celebrate the beginning of the upcoming school year and to give away special prizes.

Cheerleaders, drum lines and mascots were in attendance in a faculty version of a pep rally. “This is the way we start off,” TPS Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson said. “Everybody comes together and celebrates the new year. We are so excited.”

“The excitement is all around us,” Erica Atherton, Principal at Meadows Elementary School, said. “It’s exciting to see all of the teachers come back.”

At the end of the ceremony, TPS gave away three surprise gifts, which included a 2023 Toyota Corolla, a 2023 Toyota Highlander and $1,000 to district staff thanks to a partnership with Lewis Toyota and an anonymous donor.

Barbie Atkins, an art teacher at Robinson Middle School, was awarded a new car. Atkins was a previous Teacher of the Year award winner for TPS and has served in the district for 10 years.

Duke Palmer, Dean of Ross Elementary School and retired principal, also won a new car. Palmer is entering his 42nd year in the district.

Lamar Steele, a custodian and food service employee at Jardine Middle School, won $1,000.

“Our staff members are incredible and deserve the very best,” Dr. Anderson said. “We thank Lewis Toyota for the partnership in making this possible. We wanted to start the year with a little surprise of extra love, and we thank Brad Lewis and their team for supporting us in making this possible. This project is another way to show we are one united team working in this community together. We are so grateful for the generosity and willingness of Lewis Toyota and everyone who made this happen.”

TPS’ first day for students is Tuesday, Aug. 8.

