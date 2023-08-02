Topeka man in custody for burglary and drug possession

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities arrested a Topeka man Tuesday for multiple charges, including burglary and drug possession.

On July 31, the Topeka Police Department was dispatched to 631 NW Tyler Ct, Killer Custom Wraps, to respond to a burglary to the business.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered that multiple businesses adjacent to Killer Custom Wraps had been burglarized as well.

The Topeka Police Department received information from the public that a vehicle believed to be involved with the burglary had been seen in the North Topeka Area.

On August 1, TPD officers located the vehicle in question in the 1300 Blk. of NW Jackson St. and took one individual into custody believed to be involved in the burglary. After further investigation, Topeka Police Department Detectives served a search warrant in the area and recovered items related to the burglary, as well as narcotics and paraphernalia.

As a result of the investigation, Fredrick C. Lowe, 43, of Topeka, was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Burglary

Possession of stolen property

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

