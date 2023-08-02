Topeka council candidates narrowed in Primary Election

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The results are in for the sole primary election held this year in Shawnee County.

Marcus Miller and Craig Dunstan are likely moving on to the general election, where they’ll face off again this November.

The pair are aiming for the District 6 Topeka Council seat. Current council member Hannah Naeger has chosen to step down after this term.

Unofficial numbers from the Shawnee Co. Election Office show Miller received 436 votes, or nearly 49 percent of the vote, while Dunstan got 25 percent with 227 votes. They surpassed Bob Beers and Zachary Surritt in the race.

The SNCO Election office reports 891 ballots were cast in the 19 precincts counted in the vote.

Election Day is November 7.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.