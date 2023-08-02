Topeka church helps students cruise back to class

Cruisin’ Back to School takes place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 at Fairlawn Church of the Nazarene, 730 SW Fairlawn.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka church hopes to help kids cruise into the new school year.

Kathy Keck and Marci Beaty with Fairlawn Church of the Nazarene visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about their Cruisin’ Back to School Event.

The event features a car show, along with free school supplies, haircuts, braiding, story time, games and more. Keck says it is a fun way to get families prepared for the school year ahead.

Cruisin’ Back to School is a free community event, although a $20 donation is requested from those bringing a vehicle for display in the car show. It takes place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 at Fairlawn Church of the Nazarene, 730 SW Fairlawn.

