Tips released to help parents, guardians avoid scams this back-to-school season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Better Business Bureau has released a set of tips to help parents and guardians avoid scams and stay within their budgets this back-to-school season.

The Better Business Bureau says as parents reach for the school supply list this back-to-school season, they should set a budget. A plan will help keep expenses low and everyone involved stay on task.

The BBB noted that supply chain issues may impact back-to-school shopping in 2023. When prepared to shop, customers should contact stores directly if they have questions about hours, policies or if supplies are in stock.

Shoppers have also been warned to research big-ticket items. Whether students learn in person at school or online from home, technology has become crucial over the past three years. When new equipment is bought, customers should check with schools to learn about technical requirements and decide if any changes are necessary to a home’s internet service.

Before parents buy an expensive laptop, BBB also said they should research brands, warranties, customer reviews and prices at various stores to make sure they get the best deal.

The BBB also said customers should shop smart with sales and tax-free weekends. They have been reminded to compare prices between retail stores, save coupons, sign up for email alerts and redeem any cash-back or rebate offers. This will help ensure the best deal is offered and budgets remain intact. States may also have a tax-free weekend which allows customers to buy clothes, school supplies and other items without paying sales tax.

Guardians should also ask stores for discounts. Many stores and software companies offer discounts. Some may be available to students with a “.edu” email address or a student ID. Others may have a discount for signing up for marketing materials. Shoppers can also look online for coupons and discounts affiliated with specific retailers.

Shoppers have also been urged to consider buying in bulk. Some teachers may ask parents to buy bulk items like paper towels, tissues, wipes, hand sanitizer and more for the entire classroom to use throughout the year. Compare with other parents or guardians and see if costs can be shared.

Lastly, while shopping online, the BBB has asked customers to keep an eye out for “clickbait” ads that feature items from your recent search history. Scammers could try to drive shoppers to a different site to steal personal information. Take note of the ad and go to the store’s website as well as the site’s privacy policy and contact information - always use a credit card when buying online.

