Three Topeka men arrested for drug possession following search warrant

Three Topeka men are behind bars for drugs following a narcotics search warrant.
Three Topeka men are behind bars for drugs following a narcotics search warrant.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topeka men are behind bars for drug possession following a narcotics search warrant.

Topeka Police Department officials said their Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 400 block of SE 27th St. related to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrants, officers located cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

TPD officials indicated as a result of the investigation Roland Broadnax, 58, Peter Evans, 57, and Johnnie Sanders, 66, were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

Roland Broadnax:

  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Peter Evans:

  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Johnnie Sanders:

  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 10 a.m., TPD said Donald A. Henderson III, 26, of Topeka, has been arrested and booked...
One arrested after late-night robbery leads to early-morning standoff
Joseph Krause
Jayhawk lineman suspended following threats made at Anderson complex
FILE
Back to School 2023
Caleb Morgan
Wanted man arrested after mid-morning disturbance in North Topeka called in
Officials search for two stolen trailers from White City on Aug. 2, 2023.
Kansans urged to keep an eye out for two stolen trailers

Latest News

The Topeka Civic Theatre has just received a $2,500 grant from ICT Great Plains to support its...
TCT awarded $2,500 grant for its youth educational theatre program
TCT awarded $2,500 grant for its youth educational theatre program
TCT awarded grant funding of $2,500 for the 2023-2024 season
A partnership between the Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. department and a herd of goats just might...
Goats nearly done clearing vegetation, invasive weeds for county park
Public invited to meetings over water control updates at Northeast Kansas lakes
Public invited to meetings over water control updates at Northeast Kansas lakes