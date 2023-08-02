Three Topeka men arrested for drug possession following search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topeka men are behind bars for drug possession following a narcotics search warrant.

Topeka Police Department officials said their Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 400 block of SE 27th St. related to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrants, officers located cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

TPD officials indicated as a result of the investigation Roland Broadnax, 58, Peter Evans, 57, and Johnnie Sanders, 66, were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

Roland Broadnax:

Possession of cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Peter Evans:

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Johnnie Sanders:

Possession of cocaine

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

