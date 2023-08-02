“This is Kansas, the Sunflower State”: Sunflowers bloom at their peak, plan photoshoots accordingly

Berry Hill UPick Farm is located in Berryton.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Now is the right time to get pictures with the Kansas state flower.

Sunflowers bloom at their peak during the first couple weeks of August to early October. So, Berry Hill UPick Farm, located at 5840 SE Croco Rd. in Berryton, offers anyone the chance to see the beautiful field, pick a sunflower for one dollar, and plan a photo session. The farm will be open from sunrise to sunset.

Owner Jay Shively has an 11-year-old son, Colt Shively. Colt told 13 NEWS he is proud to help the farm and enjoys the scenic views and the smiles.

“We go through all of this because it is nice and fun, and we also like seeing the people smile,” said Shively. “It is sort of like a hobby for us. It is like us taking care of the earth. I am just so proud because... this is Kansas, the Sunflower State. It is beautiful.”

The farm owners also plan to have horse rides on Saturday, August 5, and Sunday, August 6, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., weather permitting. It will be $5 per ride.

