Suspect identified after search of Pottawatomie Co. woods turns up nil

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspect who ran from officials in Pottawatomie Co. has been identified after a search of the woods he disappeared in yielded no results.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 31, first responders were called to the 7700 block of Junietta Rd. in Manhattan with reports of a dispute.

When first responders arrived, they said they spoke to a man and woman at the scene. Shortly after the conversation began, the man ran from deputies and was able to elude them in the dense woods. The woman was detained.

The Sheriff’s Office said multiple agencies helped search for the male suspect, however, they were unable to find the man in the area. Further investigation found a stolen truck and camper at the scene of the crime.

Officials noted that the woman has since been released from custody and the man has been identified. There is no further danger to the public. The man’s identity has not been released to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353.

