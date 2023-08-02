Shawnee Co. neighborhoods gear up for National Night Out events

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka-area neighborhoods are coming together Saturday, Aug. 5 to take a stand against crime.

Shawnee County’s annual National Night Out activities will unfold around the area.

Prevention and Resiliency Service’s Safe Streets program assists with the activities. Haley Gil and Luke Dingman with PARS visited Eye on NE Kansas to share information on the NNO activities and why they’re so important.

More than 30 neighborhoods are taking part in NNO. You can find a list of the events at PARSTopeka.org.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.