Shawnee Co. neighborhoods gear up for National Night Out events

Topeka-area neighborhoods are coming together Saturday, Aug. 5 to take a stand against crime.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka-area neighborhoods are coming together Saturday, Aug. 5 to take a stand against crime.

Shawnee County’s annual National Night Out activities will unfold around the area.

Prevention and Resiliency Service’s Safe Streets program assists with the activities. Haley Gil and Luke Dingman with PARS visited Eye on NE Kansas to share information on the NNO activities and why they’re so important.

More than 30 neighborhoods are taking part in NNO. You can find a list of the events at PARSTopeka.org.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 10 a.m., TPD said Donald A. Henderson III, 26, of Topeka, has been arrested and booked...
One arrested after late-night robbery leads to early-morning standoff
Joseph Krause
Jayhawk lineman suspended following threats made at Anderson complex
FILE
Back to School 2023
Caleb Morgan
Wanted man arrested after mid-morning disturbance in North Topeka called in
Craig Chenoweth
SUV with stolen plates leads to man’s drug arrest in North Topeka

Latest News

Berry Hill UPick Farm is located in Berryton.
Sunflowers blooming for public to enjoy
Luke Dingman and Haley Gil with PARS talk about Shawnee County's National Night Out events.
Shawnee Co. neighborhoods gear up for National Night Out events
Lifelong Chiefs fan, Jessica Tangen (far left in the gray top), Riverside Missouri, passed away...
Chiefs’ Andy Reid offers condolences to family of fan who died at training camp
Alvin Babcock
Preliminary hearing set for Junction City Police detective