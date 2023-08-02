Public invited to meetings over water control updates at Northeast Kansas lakes

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are inviting the public to learn about updates happening at several lakes in Northeast Kansas.

The Corps of Army Engineers say water control plans are being updated for Milford Lake, Tuttle Lake, Clinton Lake, and Perry Lake.

To go over the updates and what they generally do already, a handful of public meetings are scheduled for each lake.

Full Meeting Schedule (Doors open at 4:45 p.m. for all meetings):

  • Milford Lake: August 2, Geary Co. 4-H Senior Center
  • Tuttle Creek Lake: August 3, Manhattan Fire Dept.
  • Perry Lake: August 8, Perry Community Hall
  • Clinton Lake: August 15, Flory Building (Douglas Co. Fairgrounds)

