Public invited to meetings over water control updates at Northeast Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are inviting the public to learn about updates happening at several lakes in Northeast Kansas.

The Corps of Army Engineers say water control plans are being updated for Milford Lake, Tuttle Lake, Clinton Lake, and Perry Lake.

To go over the updates and what they generally do already, a handful of public meetings are scheduled for each lake.

Full Meeting Schedule (Doors open at 4:45 p.m. for all meetings):

Milford Lake: August 2, Geary Co. 4-H Senior Center

Tuttle Creek Lake: August 3, Manhattan Fire Dept.

Perry Lake: August 8, Perry Community Hall

Clinton Lake: August 15, Flory Building (Douglas Co. Fairgrounds)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.