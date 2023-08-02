Preliminary hearing set for Junction City Police detective

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City Police detective is due in court Friday on obstruction charges.

Alvin Babcock is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 4 in Geary Co. District Court. Court records indicate a special prosecutor filed one count of obstructing apprehension of prosecution back in February.

According to the criminal complaint, Babcock is accused of interfering in the case of Joanna Swiderski. Court records show Swiderski faces several drug-related charges.

The complaint alleges Babcock’s actions took place between December 2021 and March 2022.

As 13 NEWS previously reported, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation began looking into the conduct of unnamed JCPD personnel in June 2022. Agents searched the department and other agencies in Geary County. At the time, 13 NEWS was told employees were placed on leave, but no arrests were made.

Attorney James Brun was appointed special prosecutor on the case. It is not known whether Brun has filed any other charges in the case. 13 NEWS has reached out to him, but he has not yet responded. The KBI also declined to comment.

A spokesperson for JCPD says Babcock remains employed with the agency. However, he has been on modified assignment since June 15, 2022.

Babcock started with JCPD in 2022, and was named the VFW’s 2018-19 State Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

