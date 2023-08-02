Pint for Pint campaign brings local breweries together to support blood donation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Breweries around the area have teamed up to help Community Blood Center in its Pint for a Pint campaign to urge more Kansans to donate blood.

Community Blood Center announced on Tuesday, Aug. 1, that as part of its annual Pint for a Pint campaign, all blood donors will receive a voucher for a free or discounted adult beverage at their local participating brewery, winery or restaurant. The campaign will end on Sunday, Sept. 10.

CBC noted that more than 25 establishments across the region have pledged their participation. Blood donors will not be able to redeem their vouchers on the same day as their donation. Establishments include but are not limited to:

Boulevard Brewing Co. (Kansas City) - Free pint

Crescent Moon Winery (Lawrence) - 50% off wine or cider

Fields & Ivy Brewing Co. (Lawrence) - 50% off pour

Happy Basset Brewing Co. (Topeka) - $1 pints

KC Bier Co. (Kansas City) - Free pint

Ray’s Apple Market - $1 off Blue Bunny

River Bank Brewing (Council Grove) - $1 off pint

Additionally, the Center noted that two other blood drives are planned at Kansas City breweries during the campaign:

Boulevard Brewing Co. will host its own blood drive between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 2501 SW Blvd., Kanas City. Donors can sign up HERE.

Crane Brewing Co. will host its own blood drive between 1 and 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 6515 Railroad St., Kansas City. Donors can sign up HERE.

“The summer months always present challenges in the blood industry due to low donations caused by school breaks, vacations, and busy summer schedules,” said Patsy Shipley, Vice President at Community Blood Center. “We’re grateful to our local brewery, winery, and restaurant partners for stepping in to help when we need it most. We urge donors to take advantage of this fun summer campaign that allows them to save lives and support local businesses.”

CBC indicated that the annual campaign is meant to motivate donors to come out during the summer as August is a historically challenging time for blood supply as schools are closed and families are on vacation.

Unfortunately, CBC also said that blood donations in the region have not returned to pre-pandemic levels as fewer schools, businesses and organizations host blood drives. Currently, the supply stands at a 5-day level.

For a full list of participating breweries, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.