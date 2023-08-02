One person injured, one pet lost in early morning house fire in Riley County

Riley County officials said the City of Riley Fire Department and Riley County Fire District #1 (RCFD#1) were dispatched just after midnight to reports of a structure fire at 303 N Broadway St. in the City of Riley.(Riley County Fire District #1)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured and one pet perished in an early morning house fire in Riley County.

Riley County officials said the City of Riley Fire Department and Riley County Fire District #1 (RCFD#1) were dispatched just after midnight to reports of a structure fire at 303 N Broadway St. in the City of Riley. Upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames visible from a two-story home. A total of 25 firefighters and 13 apparatus responded to the call along with Riley County Police Department and Riley County EMS. The fire response included two City of Riley fire trucks with three firefighters, nine RCFD#1 fire trucks with 20 firefights and two fire chiefs with vehicles. The primary attack was made from the exterior of the building. Crews were unable to make an interior attack due to dangerous conditions. Crews remained on the scene until 4 a.m.

Riley County officials indicated two adults and one dog were inside the home at the time of the fire. One adult was able to exit safely and one adult was injured while escaping an upstairs bedroom. The injured person was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The family’s dog perished in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Office of State Fire Marshal. A damage estimate is not available at this time. Susan Bergsten is listed as the property owner.

“It appears the fire started on the front porch and quickly spread to other areas of the home,” said RCFD#1 Deputy Fire Chief Doug Russell. “We want to thank all the volunteers for their hard work to extinguish this fire. We have a dedicated crew who give their time to support the community, and we are extremely fortunate to have their support.”

Riley County officials noted to learn more about RCFD#1 or apply to become a volunteer firefighter, click HERE or call 785-537-6333 during business hours.

Find information about the Riley Fire Department on the City of Riley website or call 785-485-2261.

