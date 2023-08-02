Officials search for Good Samaritan who helped save cyclist fighting heart attack

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are in search of a Good Samaritan who helped save the life of a cyclist who experienced a heart attack near Clinton Lake as others are recognized for their efforts.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on the morning of July 22, Calvin Spencer, 78, of Lawrence, took his bicycle for a ride near Clinton Lake and experienced a heart attack in the 900 block of N. 1000 Rd. Luckily, several people in the area knew CPR and immediately jumped into action.

As Elvira Barrios Guevara and passersby initiated CPR, the Sheriff’s Office said Patrol Deputy Claire Sweeney and Master Deputy Troy Miller arrived and used an automated external defibrillator from their patrol vehicle. The group was able to continue life-saving measures until Lawrence Douglas Co. Fire Medical arrived to take Spencer to a nearby hospital.

Officials noted that the life-saving actions of Guevara, Sweeney and Miller allowed Spencer to check out of the hospital a few days later and even meet with the two deputies.

“I was super happy to see him alive,” Sweeney said. “When we found him, I thought he was going to die. To see him up and about doing so well, five days later, it was very comforting. A lot of times we don’t see the outcome from calls like this.”

Since that day, first responders said they have reflected on how several who happened to know CPR were thankfully in the area to help Spencer. That includes Kari Wempe, a retired Sheriff’s Office lieutenant, Brenna Wulfkuhle and Corrections Officer Aaron Lathrom who is also an EMT.

“Fortunately there were several people who knew CPR, and in that situation, you have to switch people out,” Lathrom said. “I would stress that even if you are not a first responder, it’s very helpful to know CPR because you never know when you are going to need it.”

Lathrom said he was driving to Clinton with his family when they crossed the incident. As they worked together with others to administer CPR they were able to revive his pulse twice before law enforcement arrived with the AED.

“We are deeply grateful to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the first responders and the good Samaritans who saved the life of a husband, father and grandfather whom we dearly love,” Spencer’s family said in a statement. “Their willingness to work together during a tense situation has allowed us to remain a family with an unbroken circle of love.”

Miller said the team is still attempting to identify a fourth woman who stopped and helped as well so they can be properly recognized. That woman has been asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 785-841-0007.

Miller also said that Spencer had his emergency contact information readily available for deputies to find, which aided in the process. That is not always the case for cyclists who have limited space. Deputies have suggested taking a photo of your ID and emergency contact information to store them in your phone in case of an emergency.

Sweeney noted that having an AED in the deputies’ patrol vehicles is largely thanks to the work of Sgt. Deb Porter who recently advocated for them.

“These being in our cars are imperative to him living right now,” Sweeney said. “They are very important tools for us.”

