Officials continue to sort through overnight stabbing in downtown Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials continue to sort through the details of an overnight stabbing in downtown Lawrence as no arrests have yet been made.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, emergency crews were called to the 900 block of Massachusetts St. with reports of a stabbing.

When first responders arrived, they said they found the suspect and victim did know each other. The victim had also been uncooperative and was eventually taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

LPD said it believes a fight started between the two men and one pulled out a knife and stabbed the other. Investigators have been called in and continue to speak with those involved as well as witnesses.

While officials continue to sort through the details of the incident, the situation has been contained.

