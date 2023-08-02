Officials continue to sort through overnight stabbing in downtown Lawrence

No arrests made
Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Lawrence Police Department - FILE(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials continue to sort through the details of an overnight stabbing in downtown Lawrence as no arrests have yet been made.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, emergency crews were called to the 900 block of Massachusetts St. with reports of a stabbing.

When first responders arrived, they said they found the suspect and victim did know each other. The victim had also been uncooperative and was eventually taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

LPD said it believes a fight started between the two men and one pulled out a knife and stabbed the other. Investigators have been called in and continue to speak with those involved as well as witnesses.

While officials continue to sort through the details of the incident, the situation has been contained.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 10 a.m., TPD said Donald A. Henderson III, 26, of Topeka, has been arrested and booked...
One arrested after late-night robbery leads to early-morning standoff
Joseph Krause
Jayhawk lineman suspended following threats made at Anderson complex
BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to School 2023
Caleb Morgan
Wanted man arrested after mid-morning disturbance in North Topeka called in
Craig Chenoweth
SUV with stolen plates leads to man’s drug arrest in North Topeka

Latest News

One person was injured early Wednesday in a car-pedestrian collision in southwest Topeka.
Man injured in car-pedestrian collision in west Topeka
FILE
Motorcycle driver seriously injured after bike flips along Wichita on-ramp
Crews were on the scene of a car-pedestrian collision early Wednesday in the 3100 block of S.W....
Man injured in car-pedestrian collision in west Topeka
Rodney Broadnax
Central Topeka disturbance leads to man’s arrest after victim found beaten