Multiple arrests made after stolen property found in multiple states

Knives stolen out of Brown Co. are recovered on Aug. 2, 2023.
Knives stolen out of Brown Co. are recovered on Aug. 2, 2023.(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Owners of stolen property in Brown Co. have been asked to come forward after multiple arrests were made following the recovery of stolen property in multiple states.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday, Aug. 2, that it has spent countless hours investigating thefts reported by multiple concerned residents and a break in the case has finally come.

Over the course of the last few days, the Sheriff’s Office said warrants for several locations in Kansas as well as other states led to the discovery of thousands of dollars in stolen property.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that multiple agencies were involved in the recovery of the stolen property and multiple arrests have been made, clearing many open investigations.

When the local investigation has concluded, the Sheriff’s Office said more information will be released. Until then, residents have been asked to help identify the owners of the stolen items which include:

  • Multiple knives
  • A trailer
  • Multiple hand and power tools
Caption

No information about arrested suspects has been released yet.

