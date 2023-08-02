Multiple arrests made after stolen property found in multiple states

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Owners of stolen property in Brown Co. have been asked to come forward after multiple arrests were made following the recovery of stolen property in multiple states.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday, Aug. 2, that it has spent countless hours investigating thefts reported by multiple concerned residents and a break in the case has finally come.

Over the course of the last few days, the Sheriff’s Office said warrants for several locations in Kansas as well as other states led to the discovery of thousands of dollars in stolen property.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that multiple agencies were involved in the recovery of the stolen property and multiple arrests have been made, clearing many open investigations.

When the local investigation has concluded, the Sheriff’s Office said more information will be released. Until then, residents have been asked to help identify the owners of the stolen items which include:

Multiple knives

A trailer

Multiple hand and power tools

No information about arrested suspects has been released yet.

