Motorcycle driver seriously injured after bike flips along Wichita on-ramp

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver in Wichita was seriously injured after his bike flipped along an interstate on-ramp.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, emergency crews were called to the ramp from eastbound Highway 54 to northbound I-135 in Wichita with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2007 Honda motorcycle driven by Cole D. Younger, 34, of Wichita, had been headed east on the ramp when Younger lost control of the bike and it flipped.

KHP said Younger was taken to Ascension Via Christia St. Francis Hospital with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet and eye protection at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.