Man injured in car-pedestrian collision in west Topeka

Crews were on the scene of a car-pedestrian collision early Wednesday in the 3100 block of S.W....
Crews were on the scene of a car-pedestrian collision early Wednesday in the 3100 block of S.W. Oakley in southwest Topeka.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured early Wednesday in a car-pedestrian collision in southwest Topeka.

The incident was reported around 6:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of S.W. Oakley Avenue.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that a man was preparing to get into his car parked on Oakley when he was clipped by a side mirror of a passing vehicle.

The injured man was transported by American Medical Response ambulance with injuries considered serious but not life-threatening.

The vehicle whose mirror clipped the man stopped after the collision.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 10 a.m., TPD said Donald A. Henderson III, 26, of Topeka, has been arrested and booked...
One arrested after late-night robbery leads to early-morning standoff
Joseph Krause
Jayhawk lineman suspended following threats made at Anderson complex
BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to School 2023
Caleb Morgan
Wanted man arrested after mid-morning disturbance in North Topeka called in
Craig Chenoweth
SUV with stolen plates leads to man’s drug arrest in North Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Motorcycle driver seriously injured after bike flips along Wichita on-ramp
Rodney Broadnax
Central Topeka disturbance leads to man’s arrest after victim found beaten
FILE
Two hospitalized following collision between semis on Brown Co. highway
Hot again today with a low storm chance