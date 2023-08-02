Man injured in car-pedestrian collision in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured early Wednesday in a car-pedestrian collision in southwest Topeka.

The incident was reported around 6:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of S.W. Oakley Avenue.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that a man was preparing to get into his car parked on Oakley when he was clipped by a side mirror of a passing vehicle.

The injured man was transported by American Medical Response ambulance with injuries considered serious but not life-threatening.

The vehicle whose mirror clipped the man stopped after the collision.

