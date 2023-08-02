Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Fire Chief announces new division chief

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical (LDCFM) Fire Chief has announces a new division chief.

LDCFM officials announced on Aug. 1 that Joseph Hardy has been selected as the new Division Chief for the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical. Hardy is assigned to the Training Division, effective immediately. Division Chief Hardy has recently been serving as the interim Division Chief of Training for LDCFM and previously served as a Z-Shift Battalion Chief since January 2020.

LDCFM officials said Hardy is a lifelong resident of Lawrence and has worked for LDCFM since 1997. He is a second-generation employee of the department. His father, Robert Hardy, worked for the department from 1980 to 2009 and retired as a Lieutenant. Hardy has had positions such as Paramedic, Engineer, Lieutenant, Captain, Battalion Chief and now serving as a Division Chief. He is continuing to pursue his bachelor’s degree at Haskell Indian Nations University.

“Division Chief Hardy is an experienced fire service leader with decades of service to our community. I’m excited to see the vision and energy that he brings to this new role,” said Chief Llewelyn.

“I am proud to work for such a successful department and am committed to continue moving the department forward to the next level. I’ll pursue this through utilizing goals set forth by both the LDCFM and the City of Lawrence’s strategic plans” says Division Chief Hardy.

