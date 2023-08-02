Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Fire Chief announces new division chief

LDCFM officials announced on Aug. 1 that Joseph Hardy has been selected as the new Division...
LDCFM officials announced on Aug. 1 that Joseph Hardy has been selected as the new Division Chief for the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical.(Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical (LDCFM) Fire Chief has announces a new division chief.

LDCFM officials announced on Aug. 1 that Joseph Hardy has been selected as the new Division Chief for the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical. Hardy is assigned to the Training Division, effective immediately. Division Chief Hardy has recently been serving as the interim Division Chief of Training for LDCFM and previously served as a Z-Shift Battalion Chief since January 2020.

LDCFM officials said Hardy is a lifelong resident of Lawrence and has worked for LDCFM since 1997. He is a second-generation employee of the department. His father, Robert Hardy, worked for the department from 1980 to 2009 and retired as a Lieutenant. Hardy has had positions such as Paramedic, Engineer, Lieutenant, Captain, Battalion Chief and now serving as a Division Chief. He is continuing to pursue his bachelor’s degree at Haskell Indian Nations University.

“Division Chief Hardy is an experienced fire service leader with decades of service to our community. I’m excited to see the vision and energy that he brings to this new role,” said Chief Llewelyn.

“I am proud to work for such a successful department and am committed to continue moving the department forward to the next level. I’ll pursue this through utilizing goals set forth by both the LDCFM and the City of Lawrence’s strategic plans” says Division Chief Hardy.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 10 a.m., TPD said Donald A. Henderson III, 26, of Topeka, has been arrested and booked...
One arrested after late-night robbery leads to early-morning standoff
Joseph Krause
Jayhawk lineman suspended following threats made at Anderson complex
FILE
Back to School 2023
Caleb Morgan
Wanted man arrested after mid-morning disturbance in North Topeka called in
Craig Chenoweth
SUV with stolen plates leads to man’s drug arrest in North Topeka

Latest News

Knives stolen out of Brown Co. are recovered on Aug. 2, 2023.
Multiple arrests made after stolen property found in multiple states
Levels stolen from Brown Co. are recovered on Aug. 2, 2023.
Multiple arrests made after stolen property found in multiple states
A Kansas man is finally behind bars for an alleged sex crime that was reported in 2022 after...
Kansas man behind bars for 2022 sex crime following Pennsylvania extradition
One person was injured early Wednesday in a car-pedestrian collision in southwest Topeka.
One injured in car-pedestrian collision in west Topeka