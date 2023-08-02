KU Baseball has some games on 2024 calendar scheduled

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks set to participate in the Karbach Round Rock Classic in February.

The event will take place from Feb. 23-25 at Dell Diamond where the Round Rock Express play. Kansas will go up against Kentucky, Washington State and Texas State.

According to Kansas Athletics, Kansas holds a 3-0 record all-time at Dell Diamond. The Jayhawks opened the 2001 season at the venue for the Round Rock Express Baseball Tournament, less than a year after the facility opened. KU defeated TCU, Southwest Texas and Charlotte in the three-game tournament.

Game times will be Texas State on Friday evening at 6 p.m. CT. The Jayhawks then take on Pac-12 foe Washington State on Saturday at 12 p.m. CT. The weekend will wrap up with a contest against an SEC opponent in Kentucky at 12 p.m. CT.

