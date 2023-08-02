KU Alumni Association invites partners to participate in Homecoming 2023

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas Alumni Association is inviting campus and community partners to participate in Homecoming 2023.

University of Kansas officials said the university will host the 111th Homecoming on Oct. 23-28, culminating in the KU football game against Oklahoma on Oct. 28 in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Rah Rah Jayhawk,” a nod to the origins of the Rock Chalk chant and Jayhawk nostalgia.

KU officials indicated the Alumni Association has selected the member of its student-led Homecoming Steering Committee, who will work with Paige Freeman, the KU Alumni Association’s director of student programs, and Ryan Edmonds, assistant director of student program, to coordinate activities for Homecoming 2023.

Steering committee members:

Thanh Tan Nguyen, a senior in business analytics and supply chain management from Phu Yen, Vietnam, executive director.

Nana Ansere Amfo Sackey, a junior in visual communication and design from Accra, Ghana, and Lawrence, programs chair.

Jess Mumm, a junior in strategic communications and business from Omaha, Nebraska, programs co-chair.

Andy Denekas, a graduate student in business and pre-law from Omaha, Nebraska, awards chair.

Shayslyne Campos, a senior in marketing and psychology from Kansas City, Missouri, and Lawrence, public relations/outreach chair.

Anna Korn, a junior in sport management from Phoenix, Arizona, competitions chair.

Aria Woolsey, a junior in strategic communications and psychology from River Falls, Wisconsin, public relations/outreach co-chair.

KU officials said the homecoming experience aims to celebrate KU history and tradition and instill Jayhawk pride in all members of the KU community, near and far, through the engagement of students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members. To help with engagement, the Alumni Association and Homecoming Steering Committee encourage campus and community partners to submit an event for the Homecoming calendar on behalf of your department or organization. Program submissions will be accepted until Sept. 4.

According to officials with KU, the association and steering committee will hold a virtual Homecoming Information Session from 3 to 4 p.m. Aug. 14 and invite any KU campus or Lawrence community partner interested in hosting an event to attend. Register HERE for the information, which will be recorded and available later to those who register.

This year’s homecoming celebration is sponsored by the Central Bank of the Midwest, Konica Minolta, KU Bookstore, Pepsi Zero Sugar and StoneHill Hotel.

The Alumni Association will continue to update kualumni.org/homecoming as more information on the week’s activities become available.

