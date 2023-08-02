KSHSAA Coaching Clinic beneficial for all coaches

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - From the high school to college level, many coaches came to Topeka for the 89th Coaching School Clinic.

Washburn’s Lora Westling, Emporia State’s Craig Doty and many more were in attendance for the two-day event.

”We’re hopefully going to be less about stories and more about structure and function and we’re trying to giveaway everything that we have in hopes that teams can find some value, coaches can find some value and take the information and instill a thing or two into their program and find some success with it,” Doty said.

“Everybody is sharing ideas, they aren’t anything new and you’re sharing what other people do and it’s still about execution on gameday but it’s an opportunity for them to to learn something new, maybe it’s one thing they learned there today that they can take to their team and improve and provide better opportunities for their kids,” KSHSAA Assistant Executive Director Mark Lentz said.

The goal is to help other coaches learn different techniques, drills, and Philosophy.

