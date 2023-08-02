Kellogg shut down due to suspicious device

Kellogg shut down at Oliver.
Kellogg shut down at Oliver.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9:35 a.m.: In a briefing near where the suspicious device was discovered, Lieutenant Aaron Moses with the Wichita Police Department said the call about the device came in at 7:06 a.m. Police responded and quickly established a perimeter.

The device was found at a business in the area, though Moses would not confirm which business. The WPD bomb squad responded and is investigating the device.

Moses said businesses in the area were contacted, as were residents, and were encouraged to either shelter in place or voluntarily evacuate.

Roads are shut down between Kellogg and Orme, and from Oliver to Edgemoor, and people are asked to avoid the area if possible. Moses did not say how long the investigation will last or when the next police update will be provided.

Update 8:50 a.m.: Trust Women, which has a clinic in the area at 5107 E. Kellogg, said it is working with authorities to determine steps for a possible evacuation.

The communications director for Trust Women, Zack Gingrich-Gaylord, would not confirm that the suspicious device is at or in the vicinity of the clinic.

Update: Westbound Kellogg is shut down at Woodlawn.

Kellogg is shut down in both directions at Oliver due to a suspicious device.

Authorities responded to the scene in the 7 o’clock hour Wednesday morning. No other details were immediately available.

KWCH 12 News has a crew at the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

