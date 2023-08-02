Kansas men’s basketball brings back familiar face

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Bill Self is adding to his staff and you might remember his name.

Doc Sadler returns to Lawrence as an analyst. Sadler served as director of basketball operations at Kansas for the 2012-13 season.

Sadler has coaching experience all across the country across 40 years, most recently at Oklahoma where he was a special advisor to the head coach.

Sadler spent three seasons at Nebraska from 2019-2022 and was a head coach at Southern Miss from 2014-2019 after coming over from the Cornhuskers as their head coach 2006-2012. He was also a head coach at UTEP and Arkansas Fort-Smith.

Sadler compiled 210-plus Division I victories and reached the postseason six times, including the 2005 NCAA Tournament with UTEP and a trio of NIT appearances with the Huskers (2008, 2009 and 2011).

Some of the other stops Sadler has had are Lamar, Houston, Chicago State, Texas Tech Arizona State and Iowa State.

